Ganesh Chaturthi: Have you seen these movie character inspired Ganesha idols?

Updated on: 01 September,2022 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent | Compiled by: Pratiksha Mestry | pratiksha.mestry@mid-day.com

Top

People have sculpted Ganeshas based on Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s role from RRR

Pictures Courtesy/PR


It is that time of the year where everybody in the city use the best of their creativity. Ganesh Chaturthi is quite a vibrant festival with different kinds of Ganeshas around us. Well, this year, it is RRR Ganesh that is ruling the charts of creative Ganesh. 


Pictures Courtesy/PR

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: I've made Ganpati Bappa’s murti with my hands, says Saie Tamhankar


People have sculpted Ganeshas based on Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s role from RRR. The Alluri Sita Rama Raju role has stolen the hearts and of course the powerful and impactful acting prowess of Ram Charan has sure been etched in everyone’s hearts. 

It is safe to say, we all should be prepared to be amazed with Bow and Arrow, Alluri Sitarama Raju Ganeshas this year.

