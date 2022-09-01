Ganesh Chaturthi: Have you seen these movie character inspired Ganesha idols?

People have sculpted Ganeshas based on Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s role from RRR
It is that time of the year where everybody in the city use the best of their creativity. Ganesh Chaturthi is quite a vibrant festival with different kinds of Ganeshas around us. Well, this year, it is RRR Ganesh that is ruling the charts of creative Ganesh.
People have sculpted Ganeshas based on Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s role from RRR. The Alluri Sita Rama Raju role has stolen the hearts and of course the powerful and impactful acting prowess of Ram Charan has sure been etched in everyone’s hearts.
It is safe to say, we all should be prepared to be amazed with Bow and Arrow, Alluri Sitarama Raju Ganeshas this year.
