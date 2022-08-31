Ganesh Chaturthi EXCLUSIVE: Madhur Bhandarkar shares the ‘first look’ of Ganpati idol of his house

Padma Shri and four-time National Award winner film maker Madhur Bhandarkar shared exclusive photographs of the Ganpati idol in his house
Pic Courtesy: Madhur Bhandarkar
Padma Shri and four-time National Award winner film maker Madhur Bhandarkar shared an exclusive photograph of the Ganpati idol in his house.
The prolific film maker Madhur Bhandarkar, who is now all set to enthrall the audiences with his upcoming film 'Babli Bouncer', shared an exclusive ‘first look’ of the auspicious Ganpati idol which he has brought to his house, on the grand occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
The photograph has the film maker smiling at the camera with the divine Ganapati idol alongside him. Dressed in a kurta, Madhur looked extremely happy with the advent of the most awaited Ganesh Chaturti festival.
As for his film 'Babli Bouncer', the film stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. The film has been jointly produced by Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures. The film has been set in Asola Fatepur, which is termed as the real 'bouncer town' of North India. The film is a coming-of-age fictional story of a female bouncer Babli (played by Tamannaah Bhatia).
Besides Tamannaah, the film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in important roles. The film is all set to release on 23 September 2022 on Disney Plus Hotstar.
