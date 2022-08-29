Breaking News
Thane: 22-year-old man run over by tanker after falling off bike; MNS leader claims accident was due to pothole
Mumbai: Ganeshotsav-special buses for Marathi manoos hailing from Konkan region
Nude photos case: Mumbai Police records actor Ranveer Singh's statement
Rupee falls to all-time low of 80.15 against US dollar in early trade
Hijab row: SC refuses to adjourn matter, says it won’t allow ‘forum shopping’
Karnataka's Murugha Mutt seer booked after minor girls allege sexual harassment
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Riteish Deshmukh Tamannaah Bhatias Plan A Plan B to arrive on Netflix on Sep 30

Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Plan A Plan B' to arrive on Netflix on Sep 30

Updated on: 29 August,2022 05:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming Netflix comedy movie ‘Plan A Plan B’ will premiere on September 30

Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Plan A Plan B' to arrive on Netflix on Sep 30

Pic Courtesy: Riteish Deshmukh Official Instagram Account


Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming Netflix comedy movie ‘Plan A Plan B’ will premiere on September 30. The streaming service released a short teaser and announced the release date for the upcoming movie during its Films Day event here on Monday.


Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Rajat Arora, the film also stars veteran actor Poonam Dhillon and popular influencer Kusha Kapila According to the official synopsis, the film is about a match-maker and a divorce attorney, and what happens when they fall in love. Deshmukh said he is looking forward to his Netflix film debut.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)


ALSO READ: My wife is a huge fan of 'Superstar Singer 2's contestant Mani, says Govinda

"It has been a wonderful experience working on this film - and I am truly excited for my film debut on Netflix across 190 countries. Opposites, coming together - always make for a fun watch and we hope the audience enjoys the movie as much as we enjoyed making it!" Tamannaah Bhatia said in a statement. "It has been an absolute blast working with Riteish and the entire team of 'Plan A Plan B'. The film brings a completely fresh dynamic to the audience and we are so excited for them to see it!" added Bhatia.  

'Plan A Plan B' is produced by Rajat Arora (Funk Your Blues Entertainment Pvt Ltd) and Trilok Malhotra and K R Harish (India Stories Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd). 

PLAY QUIZ: Are you excited to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2022?

 

Are you excited for Ayushmann Khurrana`s `Dream Girl 2`?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Riteish Deshmukh

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK