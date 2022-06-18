Breaking News
Genelia Deshmukh's grand re-entry in Tollywood with bilingual movie

Genelia Deshmukh’s grand re-entry in Tollywood with bilingual movie

Updated on: 18 June,2022 07:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Genelia Deshmukh


Genelia Deshmukh, who once was one of the top female actors in Tollywood, was last seen in the 2012 film, Naa Ishtam. It has been 10 years since she last acted in a Telugu film.

With a Kannada-Telugu bilingual feature, she will return to the Telugu film industry. Furthermore, Kireeti, the son of former Karnataka minister and well-known industrialist Gali Janardhan Reddy, will make his screen debut with this film.




When it comes to Deshmukh’s part, she has apparently been offered the role of CEO of a software company and has pivotal role in the bilingual.. The makers will soon make her role official, as per the sources.


genelia dsouza Riteish Deshmukh Entertainment News Regional Cinema News

