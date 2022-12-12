Breaking News
Mumbai reports 6 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 67
Indian-Chinese troops engaged in face-off near LAC in Arunachal Pradesh on Dec 9, injuries reported
Rajasthan: Three students kill self within 12-hours in coaching hub Kota
Man, two GRP officials held for stealing Karnataka traders's 4.5 kg gold
Mumbai: Police official injured in fire on Kherwadi police station premises

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Golden Globe Awards 2023 SS Rajamoulis RRR bags two nominations

Golden Globe Awards 2023: SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' bags two nominations

Updated on: 12 December,2022 10:11 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The magnum opus featured Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran among others

Golden Globe Awards 2023: SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' bags two nominations

RRR


SS Rajamouli's period magnum opus 'RRR' has been nominated for two Golden Globe awards-Best Picture Non-English language category and Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu.' The film featured Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran among others.






The Hollywood Foreign Press Association shared the announcement on Monday evening on the official Twitter page of the Golden Globe Awards. Other films nominated for Best Non-English Language Film are Korean drama 'Decision To Leave,' German drama 'All Quiet on the Western Front,' 'Argentina, 1985,' and French-Dutch film 'Close.'

Other nominees for Best Original Song are 'Carolina,' from 'Where the Crawdads Sing,' by Taylor Swift; Rihanna got nominated for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song 'Lift Me Up,' Lady Gaga’s nomination is for Top Gun: Maverick’s 'Hold My Hand,' with BloodPop and Benjamin Rice and 'Ciao Papa' from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

Also Read: Congratulations! Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni expecting their first child

Are you excited to see Shah Rukh Khan in `Pathaan`?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
s.s. rajamouli ram charan shriya saran alia bhatt ajay devgn RRR

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK