Golden Globe Awards 2023: SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' bags two nominations

SS Rajamouli's period magnum opus 'RRR' has been nominated for two Golden Globe awards-Best Picture Non-English language category and Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu.' The film featured Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran among others.
🌟 Congratulations to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards nominees 🌟
Don't miss the #GoldenGlobes Tuesday, January 10 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association shared the announcement on Monday evening on the official Twitter page of the Golden Globe Awards. Other films nominated for Best Non-English Language Film are Korean drama 'Decision To Leave,' German drama 'All Quiet on the Western Front,' 'Argentina, 1985,' and French-Dutch film 'Close.'
Other nominees for Best Original Song are 'Carolina,' from 'Where the Crawdads Sing,' by Taylor Swift; Rihanna got nominated for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song 'Lift Me Up,' Lady Gaga’s nomination is for Top Gun: Maverick’s 'Hold My Hand,' with BloodPop and Benjamin Rice and 'Ciao Papa' from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.
