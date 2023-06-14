Breaking News
Mumbai: This road will fly in the face of reason
Gargai Dam: Civic body throws tribals under the bus
Mumbai: First sewage tunnel to treat Mithi water completed
Mumbai: BMC wants builders to clean nullahs passing through their projects
Mira Road murder: Cops find shop accused got poison from
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Haniska Motwani Doing a female centric film is quite a responsibility

Haniska Motwani: Doing a female-centric film is quite a responsibility

Updated on: 14 June,2023 09:08 PM IST  |  Chennai
IANS |

Top

Talking about her experience in the industry, Hansika said: "I have been in this wonderful industry for two decades. Yes, there have been ups and downs. But the journey has been amazing. It has taught me a lot about patience. And it's taught me how to keep going, keep working hard. And I wouldn't want it any other way"

Haniska Motwani: Doing a female-centric film is quite a responsibility

Hansika Motwani. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Haniska Motwani: Doing a female-centric film is quite a responsibility
x
00:00

Child actor-turned-South Indian film star Hansika Motwani will be seen next in a Tamil female-centric thriller ironically titled 'Man' and also in a web series 'MY3', a rom-com which is an adaptation of a Korean drama 'I'm Not A Robot'.


Talking about her experience in the industry, Hansika said: "I have been in this wonderful industry for two decades. Yes, there have been ups and downs. But the journey has been amazing. It has taught me a lot about patience. And it's taught me how to keep going, keep working hard. And I wouldn't want it any other way."


On her upcoming film 'Man', directed by Igore, she said it is quite a responsibility doing a female-centric film.


"When I do female-centric films, I get to do more rounded characters, so I am just very happy about that. And the sense of responsibility is definitely higher than before. But I'm ready to take up the challenge."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

hansika motwani Regional Cinema News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Regional Cinema Updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK