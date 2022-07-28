Happy Birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Sita Ramam makers unveil a special poster

Dulquer rings in his 36th birthday

Dulquer Salmaan/PR image

Dulquer Salmaan rings in his 36th birthday, celebrating the heartthrob, the makers of his upcoming film Sita Ramam unveil a special poster and announce that it has been awarded a U certificate. The clean U certificate from the censor board charts the way for the Dulquer Salmaan starrer to be accessible to a wider audience. Fashioned in the manner of a vintage envelope, the poster shows an endearing Dulquer smiling into a love letter in the snow-clad paradise of Kashmir.

His co-star Mrunal Thakur, who'll be making a debut in the South with this film, uploaded a heartfelt post on her social media. It read, “My dear Dulquer,

There are many letters exchanged between Sita and Ram but today on your birthday, I would like to pen down my thoughts as Mrunal!

I’m not a great writer but I promise this is coming all the way from the bottom of my heart.

We met in Kashmir for the first time and that’s when I knew you’d be my macha! Our bond is rare, it has seen its ups and downs but we stuck together!

Thank you for helping me with my dialogues on set, thank you for taking care of me and thank you for finding Sita.

I have discovered myself on this journey and you play a major role in it, I am a better human today and i’d like to give you credit for it.

Thank you thank you and thank you for being so kind and humble- you’re a rare one!

Happy birthday fellow Leo!

Love,

Mrunal Thakur.”

