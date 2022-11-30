Happy Birthday Raashii Khanna: Here's all you need to know about the 'Yodha' actress

Raashii turns 32 today
Pic Courtesy: IANS
'Yodha' actress Raashii Khanna turns 32 today. Here are some interesting facts about the beautiful actress.
Raashii's debut Hindi film was opposite John Abraham in the 2013 release 'Madras Cafe' where she played Ruby.
Raashii is close friends with Vaani Kapoor and have been BFF's since the time they started out in the film industry.
Fans can look forward to some exciting projects on the Hindi film front, 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and 'Farzi' with Shahid Kapoor.
Also Read: The Russian language trailer of Allu Arjun's blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rise is released