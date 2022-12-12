Happy Birthday Rajinikanth! As Rajinikanth turns 72, fans in Madurai cut 15-foot cake to celebrate

The megastar of South Indian films and an iconic actor Rajinikanth turned 72 on Monday. His birthday was celebrated with pomp and galore across Tamil Nadu with a group of fans in Madurai cutting a cake weighing 73 kg and 15 feet in length

The inscription on the cake was interesting and read, 'One Nation, One Election'.

Soundararajan, 45, an ardent fan of Rajinikanth from Madurai while speaking to IANS said, "Thalaivar is the greatest inspiration of our lives. We wish him all success and let him continue his journey of stardom throughout his life. It doesn't matter to us whether he is joining politics or not, for us, he is the priority."

His co-actor and colleague and another superstar of the Tamil film industry Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter handle and wished his best friend Rajinikanth on his 72nd birthday. Kamal said, "Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar @rajinikanth. On this special day, I wish you to continue your successful journey."

Actor Dhanush tweeted, "Happy Birthday THALAIVA". Raghavendra Lawrence, the actor, tweeted, "Happy Birthday Thalaiva! I pray Ragavendra Swamy for your good health! May you live a long life! On this day we are starting Jigirathanda shooting with your blessings! Guruve Saranam!"

Malayalam movie superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal extended their wishes to the iconic actor. Mammootty tweeted, "Happy birthday Dear @rajinitkanth, have a great year ahead. Stay happy, healthy, and blessed always."

Mammootty also shared a still from the superhit movie 'Thalapathi' in which he had shared screen space with Rajinikanth.

Mohanlal wished Rajinikanth a very happy birthday through his Twitter handle. He said, "Wishing my dearest @rajinikanth sir who is 'an emotion of the nation' a very happy birthday. May God always bless you with good health, happiness, and peace of mind."

Mamooty's son and Malayalam star Dulquer Salman in his Twitter post said, "Happy Birthday Superstar #Rajinikanth Sir! You are the best & keep inspiring us forever."

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar in her tweet said, "Wishing the greatest Super Star of Indian cinema, the man whose actions speak louder than words, a hero who defined the actual meaning of heroism, a trendsetter, above all a man of principle and dignity.@ rajanikanth sir, a very happy birthday."

The team of his upcoming movie 'Jailor' wished him a birthday by sharing a montage with several crew members wishing the actor on his birthday.

The iconic actor will be next seen in action in the upcoming movie 'Jailor' directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The movie will be released in April 2023 and the Superstar will share screen space with Ramya Krishnan, Shivraj Kumar and Yogi Babu.

