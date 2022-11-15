"He didn't need to practice much," says 'RRR' director S. S Rajamouli on NTR Jr's dancing skill

The director who has teamed up with the actor on four projects now never fails to express his admiration for the actor's great performance in the magnum opus "RRR," which has continually garnered a ton of accolades and applause
Jr NTR and Ram Charan in a still from RRR
At a recent 'RRR' screening in Chicago, S.S. Rajamouli confessed his deep respect for NTR Jr. and how he is constantly in awe of his work. The director who has teamed up with the actor on four projects now never fails to express his admiration for the actor's great performance in the magnum opus "RRR," which has continually garnered a ton of accolades and applause.
When asked about NTR Jr’s dancing in the movie, director S.S. Rajamouli responded, "Tarak is a fantastic dancer, he didn’t need to practice too much.”
Additionally, he described the amount of practice and hard work that had gone into the RRR shoot, saying that, "Every day, after 12 hours of the shoot, NTR Jr used to go back and rehearse for another 2-3 hours each day for the next day shot, which was recorded in 15 days." The amount of positive responses received has been overwhelming for the entire team and they couldn't be more pleased with the results.
Fans of NTR Jr. have surely been further won over by his incredible dance skills, and they can't wait for further excellent blockbusters to come out. His upcoming projects include NTR30 directed by Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva and NTR31 directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel.