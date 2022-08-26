Breaking News
He was son of every household, says Sidhu Moose Wala's father

Updated on: 26 August,2022 01:14 PM IST  |  Mansa (Punjab)
ANI |

Addressing the media at the candle march, Sidhu's father Balkaur Singh said, "I would like to thank everyone for coming here today. After the death of Sidhu, I got to know that he was just not my son, but son of every household," said Balkaur Singh"

Sidhu Moosewala. File pic


A candle light march was organised at Mansa on Thursday to pay tributes to late Punjabi singer, Sidhu Moose wala. Addressing the media at the candle march, Sidhu's father Balkaur Singh said, "I would like to thank everyone for coming here today. After the death of Sidhu, I got to know that he was just not my son, but son of every household," said Balkaur Singh".


He further said, "From all over the country, he got tribute and every eye had tears and respect for him. I feel proud to be his father."


Moose wala who joined Congress in December last year, was shot at in Punjab's Mansa on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police along with 424 others after a change of government in the state.

