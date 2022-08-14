Sidhu Moose Wala's father alleges friends behind singer's murder, says will soon reveal names

Addressing a gathering in Mansa, Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh said his son made his name worldwide with his singing

Sidhu Moose Wala/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father on Sunday said his son could not decipher that those who were claiming to be his friends would become his enemy one day, and stressed that he will soon reveal their names.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

"Some black sheep became enemies of his career," said Singh.

"It was his misfortune that people whom he met at the beginning (of his career) were not the right persons. He could not realize that those who were claiming to be his brothers now would become his enemy tomorrow," said Singh.

"I will take their names. Let the time come. It is a matter of a few days. I will make everything clear about who did what," he said.

Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence-Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility of Moose Wala's murder.

Police said Moose Wala's killing was in retaliation of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's murder that took place last year.

The name of Shaganpreet, who was said to be Moose Wala's manager, had figured in the murder of Middukhera's murder.

On Shaganpreet, Moose Wala's father said his son came in contact with him a year back.

"Like you (gathering) used to come to him for clicking pictures, Shaganpreet also came to him," said Singh.

He said that Shaganpreet was not the manager of Moose Wala.

Out of six shooters who killed Moose Wala, three have been arrested, two have been neutralized while one is still absconding.

