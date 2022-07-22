Here's why 'Pushpa' makers faced backlash on social media

In the interview, the 'Malik' actor revealed that previously 'Pushpa' was a single film franchise, however, his role in the second half of the film and the famous 'police station scene' compelled the makers to come up with sequels. He further mentioned that now the makers are keen to extend the film into three parts

Allu Arjun in Pushpa

Makers of the upcoming action entertainer 'Pushpa' recently faced a lot of backlash on social media after actor Fahadh Faasil revealed that there might be a possibility of 'Pushpa 3' in the future. In the interview, the 'Malik' actor revealed that previously 'Pushpa' was a single film franchise, however, his role in the second half of the film and the famous 'police station scene' compelled the makers to come up with sequels. He further mentioned that now the makers are keen to extend the film into three parts.

Soon after the news of 'Pushpa 3' being in the making went viral, the makers had to face a lot of backlash on social media, as the fans of south actor Yash starrer film 'K.G.F' began trolling the makers of 'Pushpa' for "following their footsteps".

"Following brand KGF footsteps bro" a fan commented followed by a laughing emoticon.

Another fan wrote, "GOLD raaawww" followed by a meme.

"Following the #KGF Route... Script is also quite similar to #KGF1 From Rags to Riches..." another fan wrote.

The Allu Arjun starrer film 'Pushpa' gathered a massive response from the netizens at the box office and fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel of the film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. As per various media reports, the pre-production part of the film has already been completed and makers will soon begin the shooting of the sequel. Apart from Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, the film also starred Rahmika Mandana in the lead role and south actor Samantha Prabhu in a guest appearance.

