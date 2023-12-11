Mrunal Thakur: Nani and I make a great pair

After her fifth film of 2023, Mrunal Thakur on romancing the Telugu actor in last week’s release, Hi Nanna

A quick glance at her filmography reveals that Hi Nanna marks Mrunal Thakur’s fifth release of 2023. The film that pairs her alongside superstar Nani marks her return to the Telugu movie industry after the hit, Sita Ramam. Evidently, then, a discussion on the volume of work that she has been pulling off is what we begin this conversation with.

“The world’s most beautiful stories reach out to me, and then I have to do my job of entertaining the audience. Hi Nanna is special, and Yashna is my most special character to date. In Nani, I had a co-star with whom I made a great pair. He is kind, and we make a good unit,” she says, adding that her experience of filming her last Telugu outing, Sita Ramam, with Dulquer Salmaan, has made her better equipped at filming this offering. “I have a better grasp on the language this time. The film is sincere. I wanted to be part of a film that is different and fresh. It focuses on human relationships.”

Thakur with Nani

At a time when actioners and films based on family politics have been acquiring the attention of cinegoers, Thakur finds comfort in breathing life into a love story. “I have been offered love stories, back to back. I am glad that filmmakers are showing so much faith in this genre again. As a hopeless romantic, I believe there aren’t enough romantic movies being made. Stories like these are made once in a blue moon. I want more actors to explore the genre.”

Even as as she connects with mid-day, Thakur is in the midst of shooting her next Telugu film, which has her star alongside Vijay Deverakonda. “We often discuss our common experiences in the two industries we both work in. We are both in the US right now, and interacting with our fans here has been heartening. Vijay is a supportive co-actor,” she says of the film titled Family Star.