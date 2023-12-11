Breaking News
Mumbai: How city’s new AC trains will look like
Mumbai: BMC cracks down on its pipe-breakers
Mumbai: Tutor held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.3 crore
Mumbai: Singing beggar has swiped at least 25 phones in trains
Mumbai: Overflowing Kannamwar Nagar drain finally gets MHADA’s attention
Mumbai: Woman arrested for stealing Rs 26 lakh in cash and jewellery
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Mrunal Thakur Nani and I make a great pair

Mrunal Thakur: Nani and I make a great pair

Updated on: 11 December,2023 06:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

After her fifth film of 2023, Mrunal Thakur on romancing the Telugu actor in last week’s release, Hi Nanna

Mrunal Thakur: Nani and I make a great pair

Mrunal Thakur

Listen to this article
Mrunal Thakur: Nani and I make a great pair
x
00:00

A quick glance at her filmography reveals that Hi Nanna marks Mrunal Thakur’s fifth release of 2023. The film that pairs her alongside superstar Nani marks her return to the Telugu movie industry after the hit, Sita Ramam. Evidently, then, a discussion on the volume of work that she has been pulling off is what we begin this conversation with. 


“The world’s most beautiful stories reach out to me, and then I have to do my job of entertaining the audience. Hi Nanna is special, and Yashna is my most special character to date. In Nani, I had a co-star with whom I made a great pair. He is kind, and we make a good unit,” she says, adding that her experience of filming her last Telugu outing, Sita Ramam, with Dulquer Salmaan, has made her better equipped at filming this offering. “I have a better grasp on the language this time. The film is sincere. I wanted to be part of a film that is different and fresh. It focuses on human relationships.” 


Thakur with NaniThakur with Nani


At a time when actioners and films based on family politics have been acquiring the attention of cinegoers, Thakur finds comfort in breathing life into a love story. “I have been offered love stories, back to back. I am glad that filmmakers are showing so much faith in this genre again. As a hopeless romantic, I believe there aren’t enough romantic movies being made. Stories like these are made once in a blue moon. I want more actors to explore the genre.”

Even as as she connects with mid-day, Thakur is in the midst of shooting her next Telugu film, which has her star alongside Vijay Deverakonda. “We often discuss our common experiences in the two industries we both work in. We are both in the US right now, and interacting with our fans here has been heartening. Vijay is a supportive co-actor,” she says of the film titled Family Star.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mrunal Thakur nani Regional Cinema News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK