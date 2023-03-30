Hindi remake of S.S. Rajamouli's 'Chatrapathi' set for May 12 release

The Hindi remake of S.S. Rajamouli's 2005 Telugu hit 'Chatrapathi' is scheduled for a nationwide release on May 12, and it will also serve as the debut film for Telugu actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda in Bollywood

Chatrapathi movie poster

The official Hindi remake of S.S. Rajamouli's 2005 Telugu blockbuster 'Chatrapathi', which also marks the big Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas, is all set for a pan-India release on May 12.



The action-packed teaser of 'Chatrapathi', which was dropped on Thursday, introduces the key character portrayed by Bellamkonda, who pulls out all the stops for a perfect Bollywood launch with high-octane action and jaw-dropping stunts.



Says Bellamkonda: ‘I am happy to make my Bollywood debut with a special film like 'Chatrapathi', which is a thrilling and engaging mass action entertainer. Every moment working on this film was as exciting as it was challenging, and we are happy to finally present it to audiences across India.’



The film is the official Hindi remake of S.S. Rajamouli's Telugu blockbuster 'Chatrapathi' and is written by his father and veteran writer, V. Vijayendra Prasad, who's known for his notable work in films such as 'RRR', the 'Baahubali' series, and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'.



The big-ticket, large-canvas action entertainer is being produced by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and directed by V.V. Vinayak.

Gada said: ‘S.S. Rajamouli's 'Chatrapathi' was an ideal project to reimagine for a pan-India audience. Apart from introducing the extremely talented Bellamkonda Sreenivas to an entirely new market, the film also has all the essential components of a mainstream entertainer.’



'Chatrapathi' tells the story of a man who rises against oppression to become the saviour of immigrants subjected to massive exploitation.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas was last seen in the 2021 Telugu action comedy film ‘Alludu Adhurs’, directed by V. V. Vinayak and produced by Bellamkonda Suresh under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Productions. The film stars Bellamkonda Sreenivas with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pradeep Rawat, Prakash Raj, and Brahmanandam in lead roles.

Back to the film: 'Chatrapathi' is all set to hit theatres on May 12th, 2023.

(with inputs from IANS)