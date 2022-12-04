×
'HIT 2' Box Office: Adivi Sesh-starrer collects Rs. 11.27 crore gross on day 1

Updated on: 04 December,2022 11:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

'HIT 2' Box Office: Adivi Sesh-starrer collects Rs. 11.27 crore gross on day 1

Picture courtesy/PR


Major fame, Adivi Sesh has done it again. His recent film HIT 2 has received massive box office opening of  11.27 crore just for its Telugu version. Quite a few films, even though star-studded fail to reach such a massive opening at the box office. Adivi Sesh's 'HIT : The Second Case' managed to reach this number just on its first day. 


Adivi Sesh has achieved this milestone not once but twice this year. First, earlier this year with his critically acclaimed film Major which was based on a real-life hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who laid his life for the citizen during the 26/11 attacks, and now towards the end of the year he has done it with HIT: The Second Case. Adivi Sesh's streak of giving one blockbuster after another doesn't look like it's going to stop anytime soon. 



Also Read: Adivi Sesh meets Superstar Chiranjeevi, thanks him for his words on 'Major'


The film's Hindi Language release too is around the corner and the fans are waiting in eager anticipation for the same. The Hindi version of the film is surely going to be a treat for fans across the nation. With this film, the artist has left in anticipation as to what he brings for us in the upcoming year.

Regional Cinema News Entertainment News box office south cinema

