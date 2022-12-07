Hombale films 'Kantara' is set to release its English and Hindi version on Netflix

Not just in India, ‘Kantara’ went on to create an example of its success in the international market as well
With its phenomenal success, 'Kantara' has left a strong imprint of regional content that went on to book success all across the world. And now, the film is about to expand its hand globally with its release in English on the global OTT platform 'Netflix'. After ruling the pan India market, with its release on Netflix 'Kantara' is ready to rule the global platform as it is all set to release in English. With this, Kantara will present itself in the league of the most loved OTT releases like The Squid Games and Money Heist which came from South Korea and Spain respectively, and went on to become global successes.
Now, 'Kantara' is all set to release its Hindi version on Netflix on December 9. With this announcement comes the announcement of its English version to be released in January. While announcing the same on social media, Netflix worte -"Now screaming because Kantara is coming to Netflix in Hindi on December 9th and English in January #KantaraOnNetflix".
'Kantara' was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.