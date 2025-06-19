The Hyderabad Traffic Police creatively used the teaser of The RajaSaab featuring Prabhas for a road safety campaign. The videos also features visuals from the Bollywood film Saaho

Prabhas in The RajaSaab

Looking to capitalise on the phenomenal reach of the recently released teaser of actor Prabhas's 'The RajaSaab' to drive home a message on road safety awareness, the Hyderabad Traffic Police department has now released a clip advocating the usage of helmet while riding two wheelers and the need to drive slow using visuals from the film's teaser.

Prabhas features in Hyderabad road safety post

Taking to its X timeline, the Hyderabad Traffic police released a video clip that first shows the actor zooming past in a bike without a helmet. Then, a scene from the teaser in which Prabhas is seen saying, "Drive your vehicle a bit slow" appears. It is followed by another dialogue,"As it is, our life is very fragile." It ends with Prabhas getting off the bike and taking off a helmet. The clip ends with the message "Drive slow, wear helmet."

The cops wrote, "#HYDTPweBringAwareness ℋℯ𝓁𝓁ℴ... ℋℯ𝓁𝓁ℴ....!Bandi konchem mellaga drive cheyandi darling. (Slow your vehicle down a bit, Darling. #WearHelmet #DarlingPrabhas #TheRajaSaab".

This move by the Hyderabad Traffic Police department caught the attention of a large number of citizens and fans.

Maruthi thanks Hyderabad Traffic Police

It also caught the attention of director Maruthi, who is directing the 'The RajaSaab'. Thanking the police department for using his film's visuals for a good cause, the director wrote, "Yes sir perfect... thank you for using our footage in positive manner."

About The Raja Saab teaser

After a long wait, the makers of Prabhas's upcoming film The RajaSaab have unveiled the teaser of the film. The 2-minute 28-second teaser gives us a glimpse of the horror fantasy world in which Prabhas stands out with his charming performance. The teaser begins with the introduction of a charming and jolly Prabhas dominating every frame he graces. The audience is also introduced to some horror elements which has something to do with Prabhas's character. The film seems to deal with the themes of horror, comedy and fantasy.

Backed by People Media Factory and produced by Viswa Prasad, The RajaSaab is slated to release on December 5, 2025 in five languages—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

(with inputs from IANS)