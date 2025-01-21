The properties of Pushpa 2 and Game Changer producers are being searched amid concerns of evading taxes after their films raked in crores of rupees at the box office

Pushpa 2 and Game Changer posters Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Income Tax department raids offices and homes of Pushpa 2, Game Changer producers x 00:00

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations linked to prominent film producers Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar, and Dil Raju in Hyderabad. The searches are carried out concerning the charges of tax evasion. Multiple premises are being covered in this search activity in the city including those in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Telugu film producers’ properties raided by I-T department

According to reports, Dil Raju, whose real name is Venkata Ramana Reddy, is a leading film producer and the chairman of Telangana Film Development Corporation (FDC). He has produced some of the biggest Telugu blockbusters, including the recent Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer. He owns Sri Venkateswara Creations. Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar own Mythri Movies which bankrolled Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film has earned more than Rs 1200 crores. It was released in December 2024.

The properties of these producers are being searched amid concerns of evading taxes after their films raked in crores of rupees at the box office. The I-T department is yet to release an official statement.

About Pushpa 2 and Game Changer

Pushpa 2 is directed by Sukumar and features Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. It showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The film courted controversy after a woman died in a stampede during its premiere at Sandhya Theatre, while her son was hospitalised. Allu Arjun also spent a night in jail for it and offered financial aid to the family.

Ram Charan’s Game Changer on the other hand stars Kiara Advani. It is an intense political drama that delves into themes of power, leadership, and transformation. The film, directed by S Shankar was released on January 10. It crossed the Rs 125 crore mark on Monday.

During one of its promotional events, two fans died after meeting with an accident. They were struck by an oncoming van from the opposite direction. The two, who were riding a bike, were rushed to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries. Dil Raju promised an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the bereaved families.