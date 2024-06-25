Indian 2 Trailer: Kamal Haasan is back as Senapathy in this action-packed drama 

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 June,2024 07:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Get ready to witness the return of Senapathy, the vigilante hero of Hindustani (Indian), in a sequel that promises to surpass its predecessor in every way.

A still from Indian 2

Kamal Haasan’s grand and spectacular ‘Hindustani 2’ [Indian 2] trailer is out now! Directed by S Shankar and produced by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, the trailer is action-packed and full of stunning visuals! 


Universal Hero Kamal Haasan is back with Hindustani 2 [Indian 2] reprising his role of freedom fighter turned vigilante. It is the sequel to the 1996 hit Tamil film 'Indian' which was called ‘Hindustani’ in its Hindi language. The trailer is high on action and will leave you stunned with its spectacular production value. 


Get ready to witness the return of Senapathy, the vigilante hero of Hindustani (Indian), in a sequel that promises to surpass its predecessor in every way. Hindustani 2 will redefine the boundaries of action cinema with its release on 12th July worldwide. 


Hindustani 2 (Indian 2) is a testament to the power of collaboration, marking the first union of Shankar and Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander. The film's soundtrack has already garnered immense praise. 

The movie also stars, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, S. J. Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, Zakir Hussain, Piyush Mishra, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash, Manobala, and Ashwini Thangaraj. 

In an earlier statement, Rakul said,  "It's a privilege to be working with such a remarkable filmmaker, who is a legend in himself. He's such an amazing director. The way he looks at characters, his vision, and the nuances he adds with his guidance on the set. I've learned so much from him while filming Indian 2. Truly an experience!"

Produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies Hindustani 2 [Indian2] will be released on 12th July 2024 worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The movie is distributed in Hindi by Pen Studios.

Kamal Haasan’s next project is 'Kalki 2898 AD'. He attended the pre-release event of the film, where he spoke about his character and how he reacted when director Nag Ashwin came to him with the idea behind his project. He said, "I don't underestimate these ordinary-looking guys. They have a depth to them that does not show unless you talk to them. Great ideas translate better when you present them in the right way and Nagi knew how to do it."

He added, " I always wanted to play a bad man because the bad man gets to do all the good things and have fun. Where the heroes are singing romantic songs and waiting for the heroine, he (bad guy) can just go ahead and do what he wants. I thought I was going to play the bad man so it's going to be fun. But then, he (Ashwin) wanted it to be different. I'm almost like a sage in the film with a bad idea."

