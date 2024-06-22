'Kalki 2898 AD' release trailer: Kamal Haasan's new look surprises netizens, character arcs explored

'Kalki 2898 AD' release trailer: Days before the release of Nag Ashwin's directorial, the new trailer has given deeper insight into the dystopian world

'Kalki 2898 AD' release trailer: The makers of Nag Ashwin's upcoming sci-fi film dropped a new trailer, days before its release. The trailer begins with Amitabh Bachchan's character, Ashwathama, talking to Deepika Padukone's character, saying, "They say the whole universe resides within God. But God himself resides in your womb." More characters were introduced in the second trailer.

The Hindi version also reveals Amitabh Bachchan has lent vocals for a song. Amitabh took to his blog and spoke about the song he lent his voice to for the film, which also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. "And yes, the Hindi version - the song sung by moi... tough for a non-singer, but recordists today do unbelievable magic with their electronic equipment... and, BADUMMBAAA, a song comes out. It's on YouTube and on my social media... Twitter, FB, and Insta."

A few days ago, the makers organised a grand event in Mumbai where actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika, Prabhas, and Rana Daggubati among others marked their presence. During the event, Big B shared his working experience in the film and how he felt after listening to the script. He also appreciated the director of the film Nag Ashwin for coming up with such a great concept. He said, "Nagi came and explained the idea of Kalki 2898 AD. After he left, I thought, what the hell is Nagi drinking? To think of something like this is absolutely outrageous. Some of the visuals that you have seen just now are unbelievable. To have somebody conceive a project that is so futuristic is amazing."

"No matter what Nag Ashwin thought of, he actually got all the material and effects to match his vision. It has been an amazing experience working for Kalki 2898AD which I will never forget," Big B added.

Kamal Haasan also spoke about his character and how he reacted when director Nag Ashwin came to him with the idea behind his project. While talking about Nag Ashwin, the actor said he is a man of few words but has a great idea and he knows how to present it. He said, "I don't underestimate these ordinary-looking guys. They have a depth to them that does not show unless you talk to them. Great ideas translate better when you present them in the right way and Nagi knew how to do it." He added, "I always wanted to play a bad man because the bad man gets to do all the good things and have fun. Where the heroes are singing romantic songs and waiting for the heroine, he (bad guy) can just go ahead and do what he wants. I thought I was going to play the bad man so it's going to be fun. But then, he (Ashwin) wanted it to be different. I'm almost like a sage in the film with a bad idea."

