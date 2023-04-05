Irfan Pathan and Sunil Gavaskar groove to Rashmika Mandanna's 'Naatu Naatu' performance, watch!

While Rashmika Mandanna danced to 'Srivalli' and 'Saami Saami' among many others, it was the 'Naatu Naatu' song that made the two cricket dignitaries Irfan Pathan and Sunil Gavaskar shake their legs on the song

Pic/ Irfan Pathan's Instagram

National crush Rashmika Mandanna took over the entire internet on fire with her electrifying performance at the opening ceremony of IPL 2023. While the actress danced to songs 'Srivalli' and 'Saami Saami' among many others, it was the 'Naatu Naatu' song that made the two cricket dignitaries Irfan Pathan and Sunil Gavaskar shake their legs on the song and Irfan Pathan compared it with Rashmika's performance.

In a video shared by Irfan Pathan on his social media, the two cricket dignitaries were seen dancing to the 'Naatu Naatu' song while he compared their dance with that of Rashmika's dance to the song from the opening ceremony.

In the caption, her wrote, "Who did it better ;) we @gavaskarsunilofficial or @rashmika_mandanna #dance #legend"

On this post, Rashmika commented, "Definitely @gavaskarsunilofficial sir!!". The actress is constantly treating the audience with some amazing performances at recent live events, where she has performed on songs like 'Ranjithame', 'Naatu Naatu' and 'Saami Saami'. As she performed on Oscar-winning 'Naatu Naatu' song at the opening ceremony of IPL 2023, which also marks the song's first live performance after the Oscars' win, she ruled over the hearts of the audience with her charm.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa: The Rule along with Allu Arjun.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna, the two beauties of the tinsel town, put up an electrifying performance on the Oscar-winning song 'Nacho Nacho' (hindi version of "Naatu Naatu'') at the second day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening extravaganza in Mumbai.

The fan pages of the actors and the paps have shared the video online. In the video, Alia is seen sporting a short dress while Rashmika shook legs wearing a saree.