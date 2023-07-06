Jailer's first song Kaavaalaa, featuring Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, dropped on Thursday, and is a super enjoyable dance number

Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth in the song Kaavaalaa from Jailer

Listen to this article Jailer first song Kaavaalaa out now, featuring a classic Rajinikanth and super hot Tamannaah x 00:00

If you thought Arabic Kuthu from Vijay starrer Beast was a big hit from Tamil cinema in recent times, wait till you listen to Kaavaalaa from Jailer. The song dropped online on Thursday and is a total banger. Composer Anirudh Ravichander has taken his magical musical skills to another level with this song that will make you want to dance right from the get-go. To top it all, you have the drop-dead gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia nailing the dance moves, and displaying some crackling chemistry with the megastar, Rajinikanth.

The official lyric video of the much high-octane first single Kaavaalaa from Jailer dropped at 6pm on Thursday. Singer Shilpa Rao has hit it out of the park with this one, so has Jani Master with the choreography. The bonus in this banger is the chemistry between Tamannaah and Rajinikanth, besides some signature moves by the latter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the song was released, fans got a glimpse of Tamannaah's look from the song as the makers dropped some posters on social media. The actress is totally scorching the dance floor with her sensual looks and stunning moves.



The makers of the film took to Twitter to share another poster of Tamannaah Bhatia from the first song of Jailer. She appears in the poster wearing a halter neck bikini and skirt with earrings and a curly haircut, posing against a desert backdrop. The actress is regarded as one of the well-known dancers in the South and has been part of a number of item songs. The actress is popularly known for her performances in songs like Jokae in Yash's blockbuster hit KGF, Swing Zara (Jai Lava Kusa), Kodthe (Ghani), and Bachelor Babu (Speedunnodu).

Tamannaah Bhatia is part of the star-studded cast of Jailer, which also includes Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others. In the film, Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar plays the main antagonist. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal makes a cameo appearance in the film. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is also on the list.

he director of photography is Vijay Kartik Kannan. ‘Jailer’ is set to hit the big screens on August 11, 2023. The film will compete with Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar at the box office.

The story of the film is about a gangster, who, with his men, devises a plan to escape from prison. Following the formation of the plot, the gang attempts to flee, only to be caught by a strict jailer. The narrative revolves around how the jailer attempts to disrupt the gang's plans.

Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in the Hindi web series Lust Stories 2.