Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia wrap 'Jailer' shoot with a giant cake, see pics!

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming Tamil film will hit the screens across the country on August 10

Superstar Rajinikanth is all geared up to take the silver screen by storm with his most-awaited and highly-anticipated upcoming movie, 'Jailer'. After treating millions of Rajini fans with the teaser and release date of 'Jailer' last month, the makers of Rajinikanth's next have shared yet another major update which has left his fans and followers overjoyed.

Taking Rajinikanth fans and netizens by surprise, on Thursday, the makers of 'Jailer' took to their respective social media handles and announced the wrap of Thalaiva's much-awaited next.

Giving a glimpse of the Rajinikanth-starrer's warp party, Sun Pictures -- the production house which has bankrolled 'Jailer', also dropped photos of the cast and crew, featuring Rajinikanth, Tamnaah Bhatia, director Nelson Dilipkumar and several other crew members of the film who can be seen celebrating at the wrap party. In one of the photos, Rajinikanth can be seen cutting a giant cake which had ‘Jailer shooting wrapped’ written on it.

While announcing the wrap and dropping the delightful photos of the cast and crew, the makers wrote, "It's a wrap for #Jailer! Theatre la sandhippom# JailerFromAug10".

Headlined by Superstar Rajinikanth, 'Jailer' also stars pan-India beauty Tamannah Bhatia as the female lead. Besides Rajini and Tamannah, the movie also stars Bollywood superstar Jackie Shroff, Mollywood's megastar Mohanlal, 'Baahubali' star Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

Billed as a complete entertainer, 'Jailer' is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who has also directed Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer 2022 action-comedy, 'Beast'.

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures on a massive budget, 'Jailer' is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming projects of Rajinikanth. Rajinikanth, who was last seen in 'Anaatthee' in 2021, is set to take silver screens across the country by storm with his upcoming Tamil actioner, 'Jailer'.

In 'Jailer' Rajinikath will be seen playing a role of a super cop called, Muthuvel Pandian. 'Jailer' is set to release in theatres on August 10, this year.