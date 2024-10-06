Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Choreographer Jani Master National Film Award suspended byIB ministry amid rape allegations

Updated on: 06 October,2024 09:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Jani Master, whose real name is Shaik Jani Basha, won the National Award for Best Choreography for the song Megham Karukkatha. However, this has now been revoked

Jani Master

On Friday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revoked choreographer Jani Master's National Award. Jani Master, who had been in prison recently for allegedly sexually assaulting a female colleague, faced consequences following the charges.


Jani Master's National Film Award suspended amid rape allegations


Jani Master, whose real name is Shaik Jani Basha, had won the National Award for Best Choreography for the song "Megham Karukkatha" from the film Thiruchitrambalam. He shared the award with co-choreographer Sathish Krishnan. However, on Friday, the National Film Awards Cell of the I&B Ministry announced that the award had been suspended.


The letter, signed by Deputy Director Indrani Bose, states, “In view of the seriousness of the allegation and the matter being subjudice, the Competent Authority has decided to suspend the National Film Award of the Best Choreography for the Year 2022 to Shri Shaik Jani Basha for the film Thiruchitrambalam until further orders.”

The cell also cancelled Jani Master's invitation to attend the National Film Award ceremony, which is scheduled for October 8 in New Delhi. Interestingly, Jani had been granted temporary bail earlier this week to allow him to attend the event.

21-year-old female choreographer accuses Jani Master of rape

Last month, a female choreographer accused Jani Master of sexual assault. Cyberabad police had arrested him in Goa on September 19 and a court in Hyderabad remanded him to judicial custody for two weeks. The court on September 25 sent him to police custody for four days.

The victim, now 21, alleged that the choreographer first raped her in 2019. She told police that he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. Police had initially booked him for rape, criminal intimidation, and assault, and had recorded the statement of the complainant. She was also sent for a medical examination.

The investigators have gathered all the details from her under the supervision of officials from the Bharosa Centre. She reportedly told police that she did not reveal anything so far as she was threatened by the accused.

The Raidurgam police of Cyberabad on September 15 booked a zero First Information Report (FIR) against Jani Master, whose real name is Sheik Jani Basha. Subsequently, the FIR was transferred to Narsingi Police Station, which registered a case and took up an investigation.

