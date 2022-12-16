Breaking News
Maharashtra: Opposition, govt in war of words ahead of MVA morcha
Mumbai Crime: Cops arrest 3 kidnappers after 10-day chase across 6 districts
Beware! Clean-up marshals will be back on roads
Police clinch DNA evidence in Shraddha case
Mumbai: Maharashtra government scraps domicile certificate for hawkers
Mumbai: Metro line 3 to be linked to main line at CSMT
Mumbai: BMC approves Andheri's Gokhale bridge contractor

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Jawan director Atlee and wife Priya are expecting their first child

'Jawan' director Atlee and wife Priya are expecting their first child

Updated on: 16 December,2022 02:05 PM IST  |  Chennai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Priya and Atlee got married in 2014 and recently completed 8 years of marriage

'Jawan' director Atlee and wife Priya are expecting their first child

Atlee and Priya


Filmmaker Atlee took to his social media handle to share a happy news from his personal life with his followers. The director announced that he and his wife Priya are expecting their first child together. Atlee took to his social media handle and wrote, "Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love. Wit love Atlee & @priyaatlee...Pc by @mommyshotsbyamrita."






Atlee also dropped a couple of pictures from Priya's maternity shoot. He also shared a graphic featuring him, Priya, their pet dig Becky. The picture also has a red coloured baby shoes. Priya and Atlee got married in 2014 and recently completed 8 years of marriage. On their eighth marriage anniversary, Priya shared a picture with Atlee and wrote, "8 yrs down , forever to go. Happy happy anniversary my dear husband. Thanks for being that one person whom I can look upon for anything in life. You are my weakness as well as my strength. You are my everything. Love u forever and eve."

On the work front, Atlee is making noise for his upcoming directorial which marks his first collaboration with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The pan India film promises to portray Khan in a never before seen avatar. The team last shot a month schedule in Chennai in September this year. The film also stars Nayanthara in the lead with music by Aniruddh Ravichander. Atlee has previously helmed successful films like 'Theri', 'Bigil', and 'Mersal' in Tamil.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay come together for director Atlee's birthday

 

Will you be watching Nayanthara`s horror film `Connect`?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Jawan Regional Cinema News Entertainment News Twitter south cinema

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK