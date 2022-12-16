'Jawan' director Atlee and wife Priya are expecting their first child

Priya and Atlee got married in 2014 and recently completed 8 years of marriage
Atlee and Priya
Filmmaker Atlee took to his social media handle to share a happy news from his personal life with his followers. The director announced that he and his wife Priya are expecting their first child together. Atlee took to his social media handle and wrote, "Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love. Wit love Atlee & @priyaatlee...Pc by @mommyshotsbyamrita."
Atlee also dropped a couple of pictures from Priya's maternity shoot. He also shared a graphic featuring him, Priya, their pet dig Becky. The picture also has a red coloured baby shoes. Priya and Atlee got married in 2014 and recently completed 8 years of marriage. On their eighth marriage anniversary, Priya shared a picture with Atlee and wrote, "8 yrs down , forever to go. Happy happy anniversary my dear husband. Thanks for being that one person whom I can look upon for anything in life. You are my weakness as well as my strength. You are my everything. Love u forever and eve."
On the work front, Atlee is making noise for his upcoming directorial which marks his first collaboration with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The pan India film promises to portray Khan in a never before seen avatar. The team last shot a month schedule in Chennai in September this year. The film also stars Nayanthara in the lead with music by Aniruddh Ravichander. Atlee has previously helmed successful films like 'Theri', 'Bigil', and 'Mersal' in Tamil.
