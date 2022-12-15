Shah Rukh Khan to promote 'Pathaan' at FIFA World Cup 2022 finale, but not in Qatar

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 December,2022 02:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan is currently awaiting the release of the film 'Pathaan'. It will be his first big screen release in four years. The actor was last seen in the film 'Zero' in 2018

Shah Rukh Khan


Over the last few days , there were speculations of Shah Rukh Khan attending the finale of FIFA World Cup 2022. The actor has now made an announcement regarding the same. While he will not be present in Qatar for the finale, he will be watching the game for the studios of Jio Cinemas. 


“Apni kursi ki peti baandh lo, mausam bigadne vala hai. Qatar mein nahi, Jio Cinemas aur Sports 18 ke studio mein, kyunki main aa raha hun December 18 ko FIFA World Cup ka final dekhne. Ho sakta hai meri Wayne Rooney se kuch baatcheet ho jaaye..toh ho jo taiyaar zabardast action ke liye (Get ready as the weather is going to change, not in Qatar but in the studio of Jio Cinemas and Sports 18 because I am coming to watch the World Cup final. Maybe, I will also get to talk to Wayne Rooney)," saus Khan in a video uploaded by him on his social media handle on Thursday. 



Sharing the video on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Field par Messi aur Mbappe… studio mein @WayneRooney aur main… #Pathaan! 18 Dec ki shaam hogi shaandaar! Dekhiye #FIFAWorldCup Final mere saath, LIVE on @JioCinema & @Sports18.”


In the video, we also see Wayne Rooney mouthing the 'Pathaan' dialogue, "Mausam bigadne vaala hai". Wayne Rooney is a former England footballer

Shah Rukh Khan is currently awaiting the release of the film 'Pathaan'. It will be his first big screen release in four years. The actor was last seen in the film 'Zero' in 2018. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is scheduled to be released on January 25, 2023. 

