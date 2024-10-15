Directed by the acclaimed Koratala Siva, 'Devara Part 1' marks the return of superstar Jr NTR, following his Golden Globe and Oscar triumph with 'RRR'

Telugu superstar Jr NTR, who was seen in the latest release ‘Devara Part 1’ penned a heartfelt note for those associated with the film including his fans and the media for making it a successful venture. He took to X and thanked the director, producers, co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, as well as his loyal fanbase.

Jr NTR thanks the team behind Devara Part 1 for making it a success

Jr NTR wrote on X, “My heart is filled with immense gratitude for the overwhelming response to “Devara Part 1”. This film holds a special place in my heart and seeing the outpouring of love from around the world makes it even more special. First and foremost I want to thank my fellow cast members; Saif Sir, Janhvi, Prakash Raj Garu, Srikanth Garu, and all the other actors for breathing life into their characters so ably and giving our story wings.”

Thanking the film’s director, he stated, “A huge thanks to my captain, Koratala Siva for his vision of conceiving this world and this tale. His leadership guided us through every step of making this magnificent vision a reality. Anirudh, what can I say? The world is talking about what he has done for the movie. Rathnavelu Sir made each frame stunning. Sabu Sir for the great production design, Yugandhar Garu for the VFX Sreekar Prasad Garu for the edit, and all the technicians for shaping the product in the best possible way!”

He added, “To my FANS who always stand by me and keep giving me that energy, I feel truly blessed. Your unwavering support is the reason I push myself beyond limits. I carry each of your love-filled cheers and words of encouragement in my heart. It’s your belief in me that gives me strength, and for that, I am forever indebted. You are the reason this journey is meaningful and I promise to keep giving my best for you. Thank you for carrying it on your shoulders and making ‘DEVARA Part 1’ a huge success and a remarkable blockbuster.”

About Jr NTR’s Devara Part 1

Directed by the acclaimed Koratala Siva, 'Devara Part 1' marks the return of superstar Jr NTR, following his Golden Globe and Oscar triumph with 'RRR'. In this film, Jr NTR takes on a dual role, playing both Devara and Varadha. His character is pivotal to the storyline, which revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting where power dynamics are in constant flux.