Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1 has been cleared by the CBFC ahead of its September 27 release. The makers were demanded four cuts by the censor board before they got a certificate

Devara still

Jr NTR's Devara is all set to hit the big screen on September 27. The film directed by Koratala Siva is a big-budget entertainer that also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. While Saif turns antagonist for his debut Telugu film, Janhvi Kapoor will portray NTR Jr's love interest 'Thangam' in her debut south film outing. The film has now been passed by the censor board with just four modifications. Three of the scenes that have required modification are violent in nature while the fourth is a technical modification

Devara: Part 1 gets U/A certificate by CBFC

"Sparking a tidal wave of excitement, man of masses NTR Jr's Devara: Part 1 (Telugu) has been given the green light to cast off, securing a U/A certificate from the censor board," stated a press release issued by the makers.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, CBFC (Censor Board of Film Certification) asked the makers to make four cuts in the film. After the cuts were implemented, the team was granted a U/A certificate (unrestricted for public exhibition, but with parental guidance for children under 12 years of age).

The cuts made in Devara: Part 1 as demanded by CBFC

The first modification that the censor board demanded was that of a character kicking his wife in the stomach.

In another similar scene, a character is seen kicking his mother. The Board asked for a modification in the same.

The Board asked to edit out a scene where a man is seen hanging through a sword and then sliding down through it.

The fourth change is more of a technical one – in the now-popular shot of Jr NTR riding a shark in the sea, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) officials have asked the makers to add a disclaimer to that scene that the shark is generated via CGI. Harming of animals while filming isn't allowed in India.

About Devara: Part 1

Set against the backdrop of coastal land, the film is an epic action and tells the story of Devara, who goes all out to the sea world to save the life of his people.

Written and directed by Koratala Siva, “Devara - Part 1” also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and Narain. The movie has been split into a duology and has been filmed in Hyderabad, Shamshabad, Visakhapatnam, and parts of Goa and Thailand.

“Devara: Part 1” is scheduled to release on 27 September.