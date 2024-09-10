At the Devara trailer launch today, Janhvi said she’d love to work with Jr NTR and also referred to the movie as her 'ghar wapsi'. A sentiment netizens did not take too kindly

Janhvi Kapoor is making her first appearance in Telugu cinema with Devara Part 1, alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. The film has been getting a lot of attention since it was announced. At the trailer launch today, Janhvi said she’d love to work with Jr NTR, also known as Tarak, in all her films. The movie is set to release on September 27.

Janhvi Kapoor calls working in Devara 'ghar wapsi'; gets trolled

Clad in a golden saree at the event, Janhvi said, "Yeh mere debut film hai aur honestly aisa lag raha hai mere ghar wapsi bhi hai kyunki mere first Telugu film hai. This is very very very special. Thank you so much for showing up with so much enthusiasm. Even I also want to do every single film with Tarak sir. I had so much fun. I learned so much and everyone knows what a big fan I have always been and I think I have become bigger fan of him after having work with him.”

However, a particular part of this otherwise sweet sentiment caught the attention of netizens, who found it problematic. The issue was that Janhvi Kapoor referred to working on Devara as a "ghar wapsi" (in this context, homecoming), even though her mother, Sridevi, majorly worked in Tamil cinema, not Telugu.

The clip soon garnered responses from netizens on Reddit. One said, "Doesn’t Ghar Wapsi have some negative connotations?"

One user joked, "It's her debut and Ghar waapsi simultaneously"

Another pondered, "Sridevi acted in around 90 Telugu Films and still Sridevi cousins are in Tirupati. May be she's using that Emotion to promote herself"

About Janhvi Kapoor in Jr NTR led Devara's trailer

The makers of the upcoming film “Devara-Part 1” unveiled the trailer of the film on Tuesday, which is all about bloodshed, fights, and a little bit of romance. The over two-minute-long trailer showcases an epic fight between the man of the masses and Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan.

The trailer begins with a narration and the line “Bahut lambi kahaani hai. Khoon se samundar ko laal kardene waali kahaani,” suggests that the film will have a lot of bloodshed. With electrifying action sequences and an emotional background story, the film will see Jr NTR in dual roles as both father and son.

In a storyline, which showcases two generations, NTR Jr plays the role of Devara, a saviour while Saif essays shades of grey. Janhvi Kapoor, who is making her debut in Telugu films with Kortala Siva’s film, plays the role of the Telugu superstar’s love interest. However, their romance was not showcased in the trailer.

(With inputs from IANS)