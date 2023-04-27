Jr. NTR visits the sets of Allu Arjun's ‘Pushpa 2' at Film City in Hyderabad

Jr. NTR visited the sets of the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa 2' at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The reason behind it is still unknown, but his fans got damn excited

Actor Jr. NTR, who is reportedly set to make his Bollywood debut in 'War 2' opposite Hrithik Roshan, has recently been spotted at the sets of 'Pushpa 2' in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. A picture of Jr. NTR from the shooting floor has surfaced on social media, but the reason for his visit is still unknown.

In a picture, the actor looks dashing in a white shirt paired with grey pants, walking with the security.

After the picture went viral online, fans showed their excitement through comments. One fan wrote, "The Fear is Coming, Jai NTR", another fan wrote, "Most Celebrated Hero in the World" and a third fan wrote, "Since 1998, Man of Masses, NTR."

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2,' which resumed shooting after a short break, is currently progressing at a rapid pace, with intense action sequences being filmed.

The second part of the Pushpa franchise will focus on the showdown between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil's characters, with Rashmika Mandanna playing the role of Srivalli as before.

The first part of 'Pushpa', originally filmed in Telugu, was dubbed and released in multiple languages like Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, marking the first time Allu Arjun's film had a simultaneous release in five languages. In the film, Allu Arjun plays the character of a truck driver who eventually becomes a key player in the red sandalwood smuggling syndicate.

Jr. NTR is currently occupied with the shooting of his upcoming Telugu film, 'NTR 30', directed by Koratala Siva, which is expected to be released later this year. Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are all set for their Telugu debut film. 'NTR 30' was launched with a pooja ceremony earlier this year, with filmmaker SS Rajamouli as the special guest. Saif Ali Khan recently joined the sets, and a few pictures were even released.

Jr. NTR will also be seen in the spy-action-thriller film 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan, directed by Ayan Mukerji, which will be produced under the banner of Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.