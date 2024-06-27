A fan of Telugu superstar Jr NTR was shot dead in the USA recently. The 'Devara' actor's fan clubs joined hands to raise funds for the victims family

Jr NTR with his fan who was recently killed in the USA

Listen to this article Jr NTR's fan shot dead in USA, actor's fan clubs raise funds for victim's family x 00:00

In a tragic accident, Dasari Gopikrishna, a fan of Man of Masses NTR Jr, was shot and killed recently in the USA. His death has left his family deeply saddened and the NTR Jr fan community in shock. To support Dasari Gopikrishna's family, NTR Jr fans from across the country have joined hands in solidarity to support the family of the deceased.

On 20th May, during the celebrations NTR Jr’s birthday, the fans clubs had held special screenings of one of his blockbuster movie,' Aadi'. From these screenings collection the fans decided to contribute Rs 1 lakh towards Gopi Krishna’s family. The fan pages took to social media to share a screenshot of the bank transfer of the amount made to Gopikrishna's family.

ADVERTISEMENT

We are deeply saddened by the shooting that took the life of Gopi Krishna, a Co-NTR fan. It’s heartbreaking to imagine what the family must be going through.

Even though we cannot lessen their grief, we decided to stand by them in a small way.

We donated a total of 1 Lakh… https://t.co/nBWrvaknXx pic.twitter.com/4t3WIrPvYn — NTR FANS USA (@NTRFans_USA) June 26, 2024

According to a post made by a fan page of NTR Jr, the victim, Gopi was the sole breadwinner for his family. He was tragically shot on June 22 in Dallas and lost his life. He leaves behind a wife and a 1.5-year-old child in India, and a father undergoing treatment for bone marrow cancer.

The efforts displayed by NTR Jr's fans not only gave financial help to Gopi Krishna's family but also showed the power of community support during tough times.

On the work front for NTR Jr:

Currently, NTR Jr is looking forward to the release of his film 'Devara', a pan India extravaganza directed by Koratala Siva. The film that will unfold in two parts also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Saif Ali Khan is also a part of the film, which was earlier scheduled to release on October 10, will now hit the theatres on September 27.The buzz around 'Devara: Part 1' has been growing steadily, especially after NTR Jr's recent comments during an event in Hyderabad.

The actor assured fans that the wait for the film would be worth it, stating, "It's my promise to you all that the wait for Devara will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases."

His words have only heightened the anticipation for the film, which promises gripping action sequences and an extraordinary musical score.