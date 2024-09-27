Jr NTR assures his enthusiastic fan at Beyond Fest, saying, "LA is a lucky charm now." A fan flew from Tokyo to LA to meet the actor, who was present for the 'Devara: Part 1' screening

JrNTR(pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article Jr NTR's fan travels from Tokyo to LA to watch 'Devara' with the superstar, watch video x 00:00

Jr. NTR’s much-awaited film 'Devara: Part 1' was released today, and it is already making waves globally. It premiered at the prestigious Beyond Fest in the US. The screening attracted an audience primarily composed of Western fans, with about 80% of the crowd being non-Indian and the remaining 20% consisting of Indian viewers. After the screening, the room erupted into ear-shattering cheers, revealing the emotional impact and excitement the movie stirred among those in attendance. However, this was not the only highlight of the event. A female fan flew from Tokyo to Los Angeles to catch a glimpse of the megastar. She requested the 41-year-old actor to visit Japan, as his fans are eagerly waiting for him. The 'RRR' actor responded by assuring the fan that he would visit Japan soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JR.NTR.EDITS (@jr.ntr.edits)

All about LAs Beyond Fest

Beyond Fest is the highest-attended genre film festival in the US and has returned with an 83-feature slate, including 13 world premieres, 4 international premieres, 4 US premieres, and 25 West Coast premieres. Over 100 in-person guests attended for anniversaries, tributes, marathons, restorations, and more. It exists to serve the genre community in Los Angeles. Beyond Fest is built in partnership with American Cinematheque. A not-for-profit entity, Beyond Fest raises funds for the 501(c)(3) non-profit film institution American Cinematheque. The 12th edition of the festival spans 15 days of cinematic excess from September 25 to October 9, 2024.

As the applause settled, Man of the Masses Jr NTR took the stage, clearly moved by the reception. He said, "LA has been like a lucky charm. It’s the first time in 25 years of my career that I’ve come here. I’ve never left my home—left my movie. I had to leave my boys. I have a 10-year-old and a 6-year-old. I had to leave home and come here only to spend this moment with all of you. Thank you so much. It was all worth it. It was all worth it."

His words resonated deeply, especially with fans who could feel the personal sacrifice and commitment behind the success of 'Devara: Part 1'. The premiere’s electrifying response sets the stage for the film to continue its remarkable journey worldwide. 'Devara: Part 1' was released on September 27, 2024. Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, the film stars Man of the Masses Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan as the villain 'Bhaira,' and Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

Jr. NTR’s History with Film Festivals

The Devara actor’s last film, RRR, made history by winning 15 prestigious international awards, including an Oscar and a Golden Globe Award. Many of his films, like Janatha Garage, have won South Indian International Movie Awards.