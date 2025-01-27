The India Story, a gripping drama features Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade and Murali Sharma, has begun filming for their first schedule in Pune

Kajal Aggarwal

Actress Kajal Aggarwal has started shooting for her upcoming film titled 'The India Story'. The actress shared the happy news with her fans on social media. She is currently in Pune shooting for the film.

Kajal Aggarwal begins The India Story shoot

The India Story, a gripping drama that also features Shreyas Talpade and Murali Sharma, has begun filming for their first schedule in Pune. Directed by Chetan DK and produced by Sagar B. Shinde under MIG Production and Studios, the film will also include key schedules shot in Kolhapur.

Kajal Aggarwal shared a picture with the clapboard on her social media, captioning it, “Kick starting our first schedule in Pune, for The India Story. Excited to bring this untold, impactful story to life. Mark your calendars- 15th August 2025 – see you in the cinemas!”

The India Story is a gripping and intense drama that explores the dark and controversial world of major scandals involving pesticide companies. With a compelling narrative and powerhouse performances, The India Story promises to shed light on a critical issue while keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. Produced by MIG Production and Studios, The India Story is slated to release later this year.

The production house had earlier shared pictures from the first day of shooting on social media, captioning them, “A powerful Story that's not said before. Coming to you in cinemas on 15th August 2025.”

The film is slated to hit theaters on August 15, 2025. The upcoming thriller is set to clash with Ayan Mukerji's "War 2," which stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.

About Kajal Aggarwal's work front

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in the Telugu film 'Satyabhama'. Directed by Suman and produced by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Bobby Tikka, and Srinivas Rao Takkalapelly, the film starred Kajal as the titular character along with Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Nagineedu, Harsha Vardhan, and Ravi Varma. The film, released on 7 June 2024, opened to negative reviews.

She has an exciting lineup of major projects ahead. Aggarwal is set to star in Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated 'Indian 3', where she will play a key role of Dakshayini.

In addition, she will be featured in 'Sikandar', a film directed by AR Murugadoss, alongside Salman Khan. Kajal is also part of 'Kannappa', directed by Vishnu Manchu.