Kajal Aggarwal pens sweet birthday wish for her favourite person dad Vinay

Kajal Aggarwal pens sweet birthday wish for her "favourite person" dad Vinay

Updated on: 10 December,2023 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Twinning in the shades of yellow, the image captured Kajal posing with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, son Neil, her mother and her father

Kajal Aggarwal pens sweet birthday wish for her

Picture Courtesy/Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram account

Kajal Aggarwal pens sweet birthday wish for her "favourite person" dad Vinay
Actor Kajal Aggarwal n Saturday penned a special wish for her dad Vinay Agarwal on his birthday.


Taking to Instagram, Kajal shared a couple of family pictures to mark this day.


Twinning in the shades of yellow, the image captured Kajal posing with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, son Neil, her mother and her father.


Sharing the picturs, she wrote, "Happiest birthday nanu! We love you so so much! Our favourite person, @neil_kitchlu and I are blessed to have you! @suman.agg09 [?][?][?]"

 
 
 
 
 
Meanwhile, Kajal was recently seen in Tamil horror film 'Karungaapiyam'.Helmed by D Karthikeyan, the film also featured Regina Cassandra, Janani Iyer and Aadhav Kannadasan as lead characters.

The actor is gearing up for her upcoming action film titled 'Satyabhama'.

Helmed by Akhil Degala, the film appears to be woman-centric as the actor plays the lead role of a fearless cop.

She will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming film 'Indian 2' which also stars legendary actor Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996.

'Indian 2' went on floors in 2019 and the shooting came to a standstill in 2020 after a crane collapsed on the set during the shooting of the film near Chennai, leaving 3 dead and 10 injured.

'Indian 2' has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board. The first poster of 'Indian 2' was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal in 2020. After wrapping up the major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie. 

