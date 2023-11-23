Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth shoot for Indian 2 & Thalaivar 170 in same studio after 21 years

Lyca Productions shared a picture of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan on X as they reunited at the same studio after 21 years while shooting for Indian 2 and Thalaivar 170

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. Pic/X

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan might be contemporaries, but their gestures show their mutual admiration and respect for each other. At present, they are gearing up to provide nothing but entertainment to their audience. While Kamal is working on Indian 2, Rajinikanth shoots for Thalaivar 170.

During one of the shoot schedules of Indian 2 and Thalaivar 170 today, Kamal and Rajinikanth reunited at a studio in Chennai after 21 years. The superstars shared a happy moment together in between their roll time.

Lyca Productions, who is bankrolling both big-budget entertainers, shared pictures of Kamal and Rajinikanth on X, formerly known as Twitter. The caption read, "The 2 unparalleled LEGENDS of Indian Cinema 'Ulaganayagan' @ikamalhaasan & 'Superstar' @rajinikanth sharing a lighter moment while shooting for their respective films Indian-2 & Thalaivar170 in the same studio after 21 years! And we @LycaProductions are super happy & proud to be producing both the films!"

In September 2022, the shoot of Indian 2 resumed after a 2-year-long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the lockdown, the shoot of the Shankar directorial came to a standstill after a crane on the sets crashed down, claiming 3 lives and leaving around 10 technicians injured. Sharing pictures with director Shankar, Kamal wrote, "Indian 2 from today (sic)," on resuming the shoot.

Indian 2 also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. It is the sequel to Kamal's iconic 1996 hit Indian. The makers are reportedly aiming to release the film theatrically between April–June 2024.

Thalaivar 170 reunites Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years. Announcing their collaboration, Thalaiva wrote on X, "After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca’s "Thalaivar 170" directed by T.J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy!" Bollywood's Shahenshaah shared the same picture and wrote, "THE THALAIVAR .. !! What an honour"

The film also stars Fahadh Fassil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, and Manju Warrier. It is produced by Subaskaran, and directed by TJ Gnanavel. The release date of Thalaivar 170 is yet to be announced.