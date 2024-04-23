Kajal Aggarwal-starrer Satyabhama to release on this date

The makers took to their official Instagram account on Monday to share a new poster of Kajal Aggarwal. Satyabhama follows ACP Satyabhama as she investigates a missing person case, revealing dark secrets in a mysterious town

Makers of the upcoming action-thriller film Satyabhama unveiled its release date featuring Kajal Aggarwal in a never-before-seen avatar.

The makers took to their official Instagram account on Monday to share a new poster of Kajal Aggarwal with a caption that read, "Gear up to celebrate 'The Queen of Masses' @MSKajalAggarwal like never before on the big screens. #Satyabhama in theaters worldwide on May 17th."

Apart from this, the makers released an intriguing video starring Kajal Aggarwal.

In the video, Kajal is seen stepping forward, grabbing a gun, loading it, and then aiming at the calendar. Bullet shells reveal the release date, which is May 17. The video also offers a sneak peek of Kajal in her role as ACP Satyabhama.

Satyabhama follows ACP Satyabhama as she investigates a missing person case, revealing dark secrets in a mysterious town. Battling her own past, she rushes to uncover the truth and seek redemption in a high-stakes investigation.

Besides Kajal Aggarwal, the movie features Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Nagineedu, Harshavardhan, Ravi Varma, Ankith Koyya, Sampada N, Prajwal Yadma, Neha Pathan, Anirudh Pavithran, Satya Pradeepti, Rohit Satyan, and Kodati Pavan Kalyan in pivotal roles. Produced by Bobby Tikka and Srinivasa Rao Takkalapalli under Aurum Arts, this suspense thriller is set to release in theaters on May 17, 2024.

Kajal Aggarwal will also appear in Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 action thriller Indian. The movie stars Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and more. It also features the last on-screen performances of late actors Nedumudi Venu and Vivek.

