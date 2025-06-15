On Father's Day 2025, Kajal Aggarwal penned a loving post for the original superheroes of her life- her father and father-in-law. She spoke about them being great examples to her son Neil

Kajal Aggarwal. Pic/Yogen Shah; (right) Gautam Kitchlu with son Neil. Picture Courtesy/Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram account

On Father's Day, Kajal Aggarwal wishes the 'original superheroes' of her family

Commemorating Father's Day 2025, actress Kajal Aggarwal penned a heartfelt wish for the two incredible dads in her life- her father and her father-in-law.

Sharing pictures of her original superheroes, Kajal penned on her Instagram handle, "Happy Father’s Day to the two incredible dads in my life — my own, and the one I was lucky to marry into! Thank you both for being our guiding lights — your strength, kindness, and values are what we hope to pass on to Neil. You’ve shown us the power of quiet wisdom, of showing up with love, and of laughing through the chaos. Neil is growing up surrounded by the best examples — and we’re so grateful for that. Here’s to the original superheroes in our lives. Lots of love today and always! @suman.agg09."

Kajal also penned a sincere note for her husband Gautam Kitchlu on behalf of their son, Neil.

Posting an image of the father-son duo, the diva shared, "Happy Father’s Day to my favourite human jungle gym, race car driver, story-time champion, and biggest cheerleader — my dad! Every day with you is an adventure — whether we’re building block towers, crashing toy trucks, or just cuddling on the couch. Thank you for being the fun, the comfort, and the hero in my little world. Love you more than all my toys (well… almost)! – Neil."

Kajal tied the knot with Gautam on October 30, 2020. The lovebirds welcomed a baby boy on 19 April 2022.

Work-wise, Kajal will next be seen as Goddess Parvati in the forthcoming mythological drama, "Kannappa".

The recently released trailer of the drama sheds light on the inspiring journey of an atheist turning into one of the biggest devotees of lord shiva.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, "Kannappa" stars Vishnu Manchu in the titular role, along with Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan and Madhoo as the supporting cast.

"Kannappa" is set for a theatrical release on 27 June.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever