‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Prabhas introduced as Bhairava in new look, check out

Marking the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri comes the most awaited reveal from the makers of the epic saga ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, helmed by the visionary Nag Ashwin. Taking to social media, the makers of the sci-fi spectacle unveiled the character name of the film’s lead star Prabhas as ‘Bhairava’. Introducing ‘Bhairava’ to audiences, team ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ wished everyone a very Happy Maha Shivaratri! With the big reveal, fans of the actor and the film have been sharing their excitement about the same on the internet.

Announcing the same on social media, Team ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ shared a picture of Prabhas as ‘Bhairava’ and wrote, “From the future streets of Kasi, Introducing 'BHAIRAVA' from #Kalki2898AD. #Prabhas #Kalki2898ADonMay9”

Looking every bit badass, Prabhas is seen sporting an all-black ensemble, complete with a cape, while seated in a factory-like setting, heightening curiosity about the film’s storyline.

Meanwhile, it was only recently when lead star Prabhas, along with co-star Disha Patani, director Nag Ashwin, and producer Priyanka Dutt went to Italy to shoot a song for the film.

The Mahabharat connection:

Recently, present at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ director Nag Ashwin spoke about his upcoming epic science-fiction entertainer and the timeline of events depicted in the film, along with the power of technology.

Nag Ashwin said, “I just wish definitely that there was more tech to help us make this film, like three-four years back when we were in preproduction. We are creating this new world like I am just looking at this picture right now on the screen, and all these different words that we are trying to create, we work with so many different concept artists and giving prompts, obviously, again, in a very personal, one on one sort of way, and try to give references and build this world. For example, our film starts in Mahabharat and ends in 2898. That’s the title of the film, it’s called ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. It spans 6,000 years of distance and time. So trying to create worlds that are there here, imagining what it could be like, still keeping it Indian and not make it look like a blade runner.”

Directed by Nag Ashwin and bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is a multilingual film, a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future. The film is set to hit the screens pan-India on May 9, 2024.