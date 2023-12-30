Nag Ashwin opens up on Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD: We built weapons from scratch

Nag Ashwin unveiled a special video that delves into the intricate process of crafting weapons from scratch for his ambitious project, Kalki 2898 AD

Renowned director Nag Ashwin, recognized for his National Award-winning work, recently unveiled a behind-the-scenes video at IIT Bombay's Techfest, Asia's Largest Science and Technology Festival. The video delves into the intricate process of crafting weapons from scratch for his ambitious project, Prabhas-starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

During the panel discussion, Nag Ashwin expressed his visionary approach to personalizing the film by designing every weapon with a unique back story. Collaborating with production designer Nitin Zinhani, the duo embarked on a creative journey to breathe life into the weapons, ensuring each had its distinctive story.

In the insightful 2-minute video showcased at the event, viewers were treated to a glimpse of the dedication and advanced visual effects involved in the meticulous creation of these weapons.

Nag Ashwin shared his perspective stating, "In a world where it's tempting to take shortcuts by editing existing models, we made a conscious decision to build everything from the ground up."

For an in-depth look at this ground-breaking process, Nag Ashwin released a video on the making of the weapons, providing fans and enthusiasts with a closer understanding of the craftsmanship behind the scenes. The meticulous attention to detail and commitment to authenticity showcased in the video underscore the director's commitment to delivering a truly immersive cinematic experience.

"We built the weapons from scratch instead of renting an available gun prop, slapping on two lights and calling it a laser gun,” he detailed, adding, “We also did a lot of VFX to help them come to life. However, we have taken feedback into account and they will look much better in the film than in the teaser.”

At the event, a student in the audience drew parallels between 'Kalki 2898 AD' and the popular 'Star Wars' franchise. "Will the film be India’s Star Wars? Are you planning to build an entire universe around it?” he asked. “I don’t think so…this will be India’s K. It’s India's Project K, India's Kalki. It's one film and I think that’s enough," stated Nag Ashwin.

'Kalki 2898 AD', produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, features an ensemble cast, including stellar names like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone. The film, already generating substantial excitement, promises to be a cinematic marvel with its cutting-edge technological advancements. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release in 2024, following a sneak peek at Comic-Con that hinted at the film's ground-breaking visual and narrative elements.