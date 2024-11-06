Breaking News
Shruti Haasan reveals a secret! Tells about her dinner table conversation with dad Kamal Haasan

Updated on: 06 November,2024 07:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
'Salaar' actress Shruti Haasan reveals what her dinner table conversations with her dad are all about. Actress's father, Kamal Haasan, is a renowned pan-India, multilingual actor



Pic/Instagram


Actress Shruti Haasan says she hates to admit her dinner conversations with father and veteran star Kamal Haasan revolve around cinema. 


Talking about coming from a family full of superstars and her dinner table conversation at home, Shruti told IANS: “Yes, I hate to admit dinner conversations with dad usually revolve around cinema only but eventually we get to other topics.”


Shruti is the daughter of Kamal Haasan and actress Sarika Thakur. Her parents got married when she was one and got divorced in 2004. The 38-year-old actress has a younger sister Akshara Haasan, who is also an actress.


Talking about her professional life, Shruti, who had her first appearance in a feature film as a child artist in a cameo role as the daughter of Vallabhbhai Patel in the Tamil-Hindi bilingual “Hey Ram”, based on a murder attempt on Mahatma Gandhi, was last seen in “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.”

“Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire”, a Telugu-language epic action thriller film directed by Prashanth Neel. The film stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, and Sriya Reddy.

She will soon be seen sharing screen space with Rajinikanth in 'Coolie' and had previously told IANS that she was nervous to work with the superstar in the Tamil action thriller film.

“l was nervous to work with Rajini sir I’m not going to lie but he puts everyone at ease with his demeanour and I’ve had the best time working with sir, it’s a great learning for me.”

Kamal Haasan has worked with Rajinikanth in over 20 films. Shruti shared that it is “lovely to hear about their history and friendship through the years”.

“And it’s like a lesson in what cinema was and how it is and how these two great legends have managed to still stay at the top of their game whilst being so human at the same time.

Talking about “Coolie”, an action thriller, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It also stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj and Upendra.

