It was in 2009 with 'Luck', that Shruti Haasan made her acting debut alongside Imran Khan and went on to work in films like 'Welcome Back', 'D-Day' and 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' to name a few

Shruti Haasan Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Shruti Haasan marks 15 years in showbiz, here's a look at her filmography x 00:00

From action-packed roles to romantic leads, Shruti Haasan’s filmography showcases her versatility and talent across multiple languages and genres. It was in 2009 with 'Luck', that Shruti Haasan made her acting debut. In 2011, she made her Telugu debut with 'Anaganaga O Dheerudu' and her Tamil debut with '7aum Arivu'. She has worked in films such as 'Vedalam' and 'Si3', 'Gabbar Is Back', 'Welcome Back', 'D-Day' and 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' to name a few. As she completes 15 years in showbiz, here’s a look at some of her best films.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luck (2009)

Shruti Haasan made her Bollywood debut with this action thriller. Although the film received mixed reviews, her performance was noted as a promising start.

3 (2012)

This Tamil romantic psychological thriller saw Shruti Haasan starring opposite Dhanush. The film's song "Why This Kolaveri Di" became a viral sensation, further elevating her profile.

Gabbar Singh (2012)

A Telugu action film, "Gabbar Singh" is a remake of Salman Khan's "Dabangg." Shruti’s role as the love interest of Pawan Kalyan’s character earned her significant acclaim and popularity in Telugu cinema.

Ramaiya Vastavaiya (2013)

In this Bollywood romantic comedy, Shruti starred opposite Girish Kumar. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film showcased her versatility in a light-hearted role.

Race Gurram (2014)

A major commercial success in Telugu cinema, this action-comedy features Shruti alongside Allu Arjun. Her performance contributed to the film's box office success and was well-received by audiences.

Poojai (2014)

This Tamil action-masala film, where she starred opposite Vishal, was another testament to her ability to handle diverse roles. The film performed well at the box office and was praised for its entertaining plot.

Srimanthudu (2015)

One of her biggest hits, this Telugu action-drama starred Mahesh Babu. Shruti’s portrayal of a strong, independent woman resonated with audiences, further solidifying her status in the industry.

Premam (2016)

A remake of the Malayalam blockbuster, Shruti took on the challenging role of Sithara in this Telugu romantic drama. Her performance was appreciated for bringing a unique charm to the character.

Singam 3 (2017)

Part of the successful "Singam" franchise, this Tamil action film saw Shruti sharing screen space with Suriya. Her role added a new dimension to the high-octane series.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (2023)

In this action-packed film directed by Prashanth Neel, Shruti Haasan stars alongside Prabhas. The movie showcases her in a compelling role that has been well-received by audiences. With her performance, Shruti has once again demonstrated her versatility. The sequel, "Salaar: Part 2," is currently in the making, promising more excitement.