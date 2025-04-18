Indian wanted in connection with multiple terror attacks in Punjab arrested by FBI in US

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 April,2025 02:35 PM IST  |  New York
PTI |

Harpreet Singh, an 'alleged terrorist who had illegally entered the US', was arrested by the FBI and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations in Sacramento

Agents from the FBI's Legal Attache office in New Delhi in India, informed Sacramento that Harpreet Singh (above) was wanted in connection with multiple terror attacks across Punjab, India, FBI Sacramento said. Pic/PTI

An Indian, wanted in connection with multiple terror attacks across Punjab and who is alleged to have collaborated with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has been arrested by the FBI, the US agency said.


Harpreet Singh, an 'alleged terrorist who had illegally entered the US', was arrested by the FBI and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations in Sacramento.


"Today, Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the #FBI & #ERO in Sacramento. Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the US illegally and used burner phones to evade capture," FBI Sacramento said in a statement on X.


Agents from the FBI's Legal Attache office in New Delhi, India, informed Sacramento that Singh was wanted in connection with multiple terror attacks across Punjab, India, FBI Sacramento said.

Singh is suspected to have collaborated with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

"He had been evading capture by using untraceable burner phones and encrypted applications. This case reinforces the importance of international cooperation in apprehending those who threaten global security," FBI Sacramento said.

