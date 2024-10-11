Shruti Haasan mentioned that the airline provided no updates on the delay, leaving her and other passengers stuck at the airport. Take a look at what the airline said

Shruti Haasan recently used social media to express frustration with an airline after her flight was delayed for four hours. She mentioned that the airline provided no updates on the delay, leaving her and other passengers stuck at the airport. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize IndiGo for the "chaos."

Shruti Haasan criticizes IndiGo for four-hour flight delay

Shruti Haasan took to X to criticize IndiGo for failing to inform passengers about the four-hour delay. She wrote, “Hey I’m not one to normally complain but @IndiGo6E you guys really outdid yourself with the chaos today, we’ve been stranded in the airport with no information for the past four hours – maybe figure a better way for your passengers, please? Information, courtesy, and clarity.

The actor’s post quickly gained attention on social media, with many users retweeting it and criticizing the airline's customer service. In response, IndiGo addressed Haasan’s complaint, explaining that the delay was due to weather conditions in Mumbai. They replied, “Ms Haasan, we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused by the flight delay. We fully understand how inconvenient extended wait times can be. The delay is due to weather conditions in Mumbai, which is affecting the arrival of the operating aircraft.”

They continued, “We hope you understand that these factors are beyond our control, and we assure you that our airport team is doing their utmost to assist customers and ensure their comfort. ~Team IndiGo.”

Shruti Haasan's work front

Meanwhile, Shruti never looked back since her 2009 debut in the Imran Khan-starrer 'Luck'. She made her Telugu debut with 'Anaganaga O Dheerudu' and her Tamil debut with '7aum Arivu'. She acted in several Hindi movies including 'Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji', 'D-Day', 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya', 'Tevar', 'Gabbar Is Back', among others. Recently, she was seen in 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire'. Helmed by 'KGF 2' director Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

Shruti was also supposed to star in Dacoit. As per a statement, 'Dacoit' is billed as a gripping story of two former lovers, who must unite to commit a series of robberies to change their lives. It marks the feature directorial debut of Shaneil Deo.