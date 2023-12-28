Shruti Haasan shares her experience working on Salaar: Prabhas fed and cared for us so well

On December 28, Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram to share her appreciation for being able to be part of a movie like 'Salaar'

Shruti Haasan took to Instagram on Thursday to share her memories working on 'Salaar'. The actor expressed her appreciation to director Prashant Neel for giving her the opportunity to be part of the movie, which starred the talents of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Shruti Haasan shares her experience working on Salaar

On December 28, Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram to share her appreciation for being able to be part of a movie like 'Salaar'. She captioned the picture, “I truly had the best time working with these awesome awesome people , full of light and positivity. We had so much fun making this movie too. Prabhas fed and cared for us so well, Prashant sir was so fun with his between-shots races and matches and Bhuvan sir made a whole entire music video with me ! It makes me happy when good people get good things in life.”

“I loved being in this movie and all the memories we made with so so so much hard work from every single person in the crew that worked tirelessly. Thankyou Prashant sit for making me a part of your insane majestic world and Thankyou Hombale films and team too!” She added.

Shruti Haasan on working on Salaar

In a conversation with Mid-day.com Shruti talked about working on Salaar. The action thriller, led by Prabhas and helmed by Prashanth Neel, is touted to be an immersive experience for the audience. Haasan says she will remember Salaar as the project that earned her friends for life, besides being a creatively enriching experience. “We have been shooting it for quite a while. So, we feel like friends and family now. It’s one of the most anticipated films and rightfully so, considering the [awe-inspiring] world that Prashanth Neel has created,” she smiles.

Does she feel an added pressure when it comes to the performance of such big-scale offerings? Not really, says the actor. “I’ve starred in all kinds of films—big, small, and medium. I want all my films to do well,” she grins. Fortunately, her movies have been faring well. Her debut English feature, The Eye, opened to acclaim at the BFI London Film Festival in October. Up next, she has the pan-India offering, Dacoit, with Adivi Sesh.