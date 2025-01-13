Breaking News
Kamal Haasan, Naga Chaitanya and others laud Ajith's achievement on the racing track

Updated on: 13 January,2025 09:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Tamil film superstar is currently in Dubai to race in the 24H Dubai 2025 competition along with his team Ajith Kumar Racing

Ajith

Actor Ajith is currently in Dubai focusing on his racing interest. The actor who is a motorhead is not only participating in the 24H Dubai but is also a team owner. The actor has had two wins so far and was seen celebrating the same with his colleagues and family. He was also seen waving the Indian flag at the cheering crowd. 


Ajith kisses wife Shalini


Ajith's family was also by his side as he won two races at the event. In a video doing the rounds on social media, Ajith can be seen walking towards Shalini with a big wide smile. He kisses and hugs her in celebration. He also hugs his kids Anoushka Kumar and Aadvik Kumar. 


Another video shows Ajith and his team speaking to the people present there. When Ajith says, “And Shalu, thank you for letting me race,” it is met with claps and cheers from everyone as Shalini blushes.

Celebs praise Ajith 

Superstar Kamal Haasan was all praise for Ajith and his achievements on the racing track. Taking to X, the Vikram actor wrote, "Extraordinary achievement by Team #AjithKumarRacing in their maiden race! Thrilled for my friend Ajith, who continues to push boundaries in his diverse passions. A proud and seminal moment for Indian motorsports."

Naga Chaitanya and Siva Karthikeyan also praised the actor's journey on the tracks. 

About balancing work and racing

The actor, who is currently in Dubai to race in the 24H Dubai 2025 competition along with his team Ajith Kumar Racing, during an interview to a television channel was asked,"Do you write it into your contract to the films that you are allowed to race or do the production companies say 'You can't race'."

In reply, Ajith said,"No, I don't need to be told what to do; what not to do. I, for now, as I plan to pursue motorsports -- not just as a driver but as a team owner as well -- until the racing season is on, I won't be signing films. And probably between October until March, before the racing season commences, I will act in films so that no one is worried and I can be on full throttle when I race."

To another question on what about the 24H Dubai 2025 had caught his eye, the actor said, "If you look at all the formats I have been racing and they have been sprint races. There is like a small event where there is one car, multiple drivers. So, it is not about you. It is about the car, the equipment. Saving the equipment for your co-drivers. So...(it is a) team sport."

Ajith Kumar Entertainment News Bollywood Entertainment Regional Cinema News south cinema

