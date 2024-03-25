Kamal Haasan who was last seen on screen in 2022 is gearing up for his next set of releases. He recently opened up about the Indian franchise and Kalki 2898 AD

Kamal Haasan

Listen to this article Kamal Haasan reveals he has wrapped 'Indian 2 and 3', drops hint on 'Kalki 2898 AD' role x 00:00

Kamal Haasan is one of the finest actors in the country and he has an existing line-up of films to watch out for. He will soon be seen in Nag Ashwin's magnum opus 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Recently, she gave an update on his upcoming projects including Nag Ashwin's directorial and 'Indian 2 and 3'.

Kamal Haasan was last seen in the blockbuster film 'Vikram' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also starred Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi was released din 2022. In 2023, Haasan did not have any releases. However, the teaser of Indian 2 was released in November and generated quite the buzz.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent interview with The Hindu, Haasan was quizzed about the status of his upcoming projects and his absence from the big screen in 2023.

He said, “We cannot speed-up production because quantity doesn't matter, quality matters. I have completed Indian 2 and 3. Post-production is happening on Indian 2 and we start post-production on Indian 3 maybe after we finish this. Thug Life shooting is starting very soon. I have done a guest role in a film called Kalki 2898 AD.”

About Indian 2:

'Indian 2' releases on April 11, 2024. The movie features Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Vivek, Kalidas Jayaram, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram and Gulshan Grover in crucial roles. The vigilante action-thriller is co-produced by Subaskaran and Udhayanidhi Stalin, under the banners of Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, respectively. The movie's digital rights have been acquired by Netflix for a staggering ₹200 crore, according to a News 18 report.

About Kalki 2898 AD:

Recently, present at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ director Nag Ashwin spoke about his upcoming epic science-fiction entertainer and the timeline of events depicted in the film, along with the power of technology.

Nag Ashwin said, “I just wish definitely that there was more tech to help us make this film, like three-four years back when we were in preproduction. We are creating this new world like I am just looking at this picture right now on the screen, and all these different words that we are trying to create, we work with so many different concept artists and giving prompts, obviously, again, in a very personal, one on one sort of way, and try to give references and build this world. For example, our film starts in Mahabharat and it ends in 2898. That’s the title of the film, it’s called ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. It spans 6,000 years of distance and time. So trying to create worlds that are there here, imagining what it could be like, still keeping it Indian and not make it look like a blade runner.”

Directed by Nag Ashwin and bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is a multilingual film, a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future. The film is set to hit the screens pan-India on May 9, 2024.