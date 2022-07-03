Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' - a modern cult classic, says Mahesh Babu

In a series of tweets on social media on Saturday, Mahesh expressed his desire to meet with director Lokesh Kanagaraj

Mahesh Babu. Pic/Yogen Shah

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, who watched Kamal Hassan-starrer 'Vikram', heaped praises on the movie, saying it is a modern cult classic.

In a series of tweets on social media on Saturday, Mahesh expressed his desire to meet with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

"I would want to discuss the entire process of 'Vikram'. Mind-bending and sensational it is," he added.

The 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' actor said Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil's performances were scintillating.

"Acting cannot get better than this," Mahesh said, adding that Anirudh has given his best-ever music.

Mahesh went on to say that he was unqualified to comment on the illustrious Kamal Haasan. "All I can say is.. as your biggest fan, it was one of my proudest moments!! Congrats to you Sir and your wonderful team," he signed off.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is prepping up to start filming his upcoming movie under Trivikram Srinivas' direction.

'Vikram' will have OTT release on Disney+Hotstar on July 8.

