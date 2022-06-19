Breaking News
Mahesh Babu's heartfelt Father's Day greetings goes viral

Updated on: 19 June,2022 06:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Mahesh Babu and Krishna Ghattamaneni


On the occasion of Father's Day, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu took to social media to wish his father, veteran actor Krishna Ghattamaneni.

The 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' took to his social media profiles and shared a picture of him with his first and last hero in his life, Krishna. "You led by example and showed me what it means to be a father.. I wouldn't be who I am without you.. Happy Father's Day Nanna!" he wrote.




The post became viral in no time. Mahesh Babu is now in Europe, on vacation with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their children, Gautham and Sitara.
The actor will begin filming his next with director Trivikram soon.


