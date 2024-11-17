Breaking News
Rishab Shetty-starrer ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ to release on THIS date

Updated on: 17 November,2024 06:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The prequel of the 2022 blockbuster 'Kantara' starring Rishab Shetty is all ready to hit the cinemas next year. The makers have released a posted from the prequel titled ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’

Pic/Instagram

 The upcoming Kannada language pan-India film ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, has locked its release date. The film, which is a prequel to the National Award-winning Kannada film ‘Kantara: A Legend’, is set to arrive in cinemas on October 2, 2025.


The makers of the film took to social media on Sunday to announce the film’s release. They wrote in the caption, “The moment has arrived. The divine forest whispers. #KantaraChapter1 Worldwide Grand Release on October 2, 2025”.


 
 
 
 
 
The makers have spared no effort in creating a visual extravaganza as they have recreated the historic Kadamba Empire at Kundapur, immersing viewers in an era of valour, culture, and mystique. This intricate set, complete with detailed architecture and lifelike surroundings, is expected to transport audiences to a bygone time.

‘Kantara’, which was written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films. starred Rishab Shetty in dual roles. The film is set and was filmed in Keradi in coastal Karnataka, principal photography began in August 2021.

The film turned out to be a major commercial success and emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time after ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’, which was released in the same year a few months apart.

It was also 2022's fourth highest-grossing film in India. The film has been a favourite of not just audience but also the authorities as it was also featured at the 54th IFFI Indian panorama section, where it won the Silver Peacock - Special Jury Award.

For the upcoming film, Rishab has undergone rigorous training in Kalaripayattu, which is one of the oldest martial art forms originating from Kerala.

It was Kantara : Chapter 1 that introduced the richness of Konkan folklore to the world.

